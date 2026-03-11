Metrobank rolls out Toyota Platinum credit card

Metrobank said the product was developed as mobility-related expenses — from fuel and maintenance to toll fees and travel — continue to rise, creating demand for financial tools that help consumers manage recurring transportation costs.

Not just about introducing a new card

“This launch isn’t just about introducing a new card — it’s about keeping up with our customers’ evolving needs,” said Ramon del Rosario, head of Metrobank’s Consumer Business Sector, noting that vehicle ownership often brings daily expenses that can strain household budgets.

Toyota vehicle owners can unlock additional benefits, including a 10 percent discount on genuine parts, accessories, and labor at Toyota dealerships; 0 percent installment plans for up to six months on dealer transactions; and double rewards points at participating Toyota dealers.

Toyota Motor Philippines said the collaboration reflects the company’s broader effort to enhance the ownership experience beyond simply selling vehicles.