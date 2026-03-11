JYP steps back from board, eyes music and mentorship

The K-pop industry saw two surprising developments yesterday, leaving fans buzzing across social media and entertainment circles.
First came the shocking news involving ENHYPEN member Heeseung, who reportedly left the group to pursue solo activities. The announcement quickly spread online and stirred strong reactions among fans.
Later the same day, another major announcement followed—this time involving one of the most influential figures behind K-pop’s global rise.
On March 10, 2026, JYP Entertainment confirmed that its founder, Park Jin Young—better known as JYP—will step down from his role as internal director of the company.
According to the agency, Park will not seek reappointment to the board during the company’s shareholders’ meeting scheduled for March 26. The decision marks a significant shift in the leadership structure of one of South Korea’s major entertainment companies.
Despite stepping down from the board, JYP Entertainment clarified that Park will continue playing a key role in the company’s creative direction. He is expected to remain actively involved in music production, artist development, and overall creative strategy.
The company explained that the move will allow Park to dedicate more time to his creative pursuits as an artist and producer. He plans to focus on mentoring younger performers, developing new music projects, and exploring initiatives aimed at further expanding the global reach of K-pop.
Beyond his work in entertainment, Park also holds a government-related role. He currently serves as co-chairman of South Korea’s Presidential Committee on Cultural Exchange, an organization focused on strengthening cultural cooperation between South Korea and other countries.
Who is JYP?
Park Jin Young is widely regarded as one of the architects of the modern K-pop industry. As the founder of JYP Entertainment, he has played a central role in shaping the careers of numerous successful artists.
Under his leadership and creative guidance, several globally recognized acts rose to fame, including Wonder Girls, 2PM, Miss A, GOT7, TWICE, Stray Kids, ITZY, and NMIXX.
Aside from being a music executive, Park has also maintained a career as a performer and songwriter.
He debuted as a solo artist in 1994, gaining recognition for songs such as Don’t Leave Me, Honey, and Who’s Your Mama?.
Over the years, he has written and produced numerous K-pop hits for artists under his label. Among the most notable are Nobody by Wonder Girls and What Is Love? by TWICE—tracks that helped cement K-pop’s place on the global music stage.