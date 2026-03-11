JYP steps back from board, eyes music and mentorship

Despite stepping down from the board, JYP Entertainment clarified that Park will continue playing a key role in the company’s creative direction. He is expected to remain actively involved in music production, artist development, and overall creative strategy.

The company explained that the move will allow Park to dedicate more time to his creative pursuits as an artist and producer. He plans to focus on mentoring younger performers, developing new music projects, and exploring initiatives aimed at further expanding the global reach of K-pop.

Beyond his work in entertainment, Park also holds a government-related role. He currently serves as co-chairman of South Korea’s Presidential Committee on Cultural Exchange, an organization focused on strengthening cultural cooperation between South Korea and other countries.

Who is JYP?

Park Jin Young is widely regarded as one of the architects of the modern K-pop industry. As the founder of JYP Entertainment, he has played a central role in shaping the careers of numerous successful artists.

Under his leadership and creative guidance, several globally recognized acts rose to fame, including Wonder Girls, 2PM, Miss A, GOT7, TWICE, Stray Kids, ITZY, and NMIXX.

Aside from being a music executive, Park has also maintained a career as a performer and songwriter.

He debuted as a solo artist in 1994, gaining recognition for songs such as Don’t Leave Me, Honey, and Who’s Your Mama?.

Over the years, he has written and produced numerous K-pop hits for artists under his label. Among the most notable are Nobody by Wonder Girls and What Is Love? by TWICE—tracks that helped cement K-pop’s place on the global music stage.