Heeseung parts ways with ENHYPEN, plans solo career

BELIFT LAB announced that Heeseung will part ways with ENHYPEN to pursue his distinct musical vision, allowing the group to move forward as a six-member unit.
The decision followed deep discussions with members about their future goals, respecting Heeseung's solo path while keeping ENHYPEN committed to energetic performances for fans, known as ENGENE. Heeseung will prepare a solo album under BELIFT LAB, marking a new chapter for both him and the group.
BELIFT LAB expressed gratitude to ENGENE for their unwavering support and shared this update after extensive deliberation on ENHYPEN's direction. The agency noted that in-depth talks revealed Heeseung's unique musical aspirations, leading to a mutual decision for him to go solo while the group continues with six members. They acknowledged the news might bring mixed reactions but emphasized it prioritizes the futures of both Heeseung and ENHYPEN.
This news has ignited buzz across K-pop communities, especially as ENHYPEN marks years since their explosive 2020 I-LAND debut. Fans can look forward to fresh performances from the restructured group, paired with Heeseung's anticipated solo release.