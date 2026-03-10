Heeseung parts ways with ENHYPEN, plans solo career

BELIFT LAB announced that Heeseung will part ways with ENHYPEN to pursue his distinct musical vision, allowing the group to move forward as a six-member unit.

The decision followed deep discussions with members about their future goals, respecting Heeseung's solo path while keeping ENHYPEN committed to energetic performances for fans, known as ENGENE. Heeseung will prepare a solo album under BELIFT LAB, marking a new chapter for both him and the group.