SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

Former Antique governor, 8 officials face graft charges

FORMER Antique Governor Rhodora J. Cadiao.
FORMER Antique Governor Rhodora J. Cadiao.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of former antique governor Rhodora J. Cadiao/facebook
Published on

Former Antique Governor Rhodora J. Cadiao, eight other provincial officials and a private contractor have been charged with graft over the alleged irregular construction of a P531.2-million provincial government center.

Complainants Jon Sherwin S. Pacete and Wilson A. Geronimo filed the case before the Office of the Ombudsman, alleging that the project proceeded despite a lack of legal permits and unresolved land-use issues.

FORMER Antique Governor Rhodora J. Cadiao.
Ex-Antique governor Cadiao, 9 others face graft raps over P531M gov’t center

The complaint names Cadiao alongside Provincial Accountant Esther Minnie A. Julian, Provincial Treasurer Joyce N. Suriaga and several members of the provincial bids and awards committee. Owners of F. Gurrea Construction Inc. were also included in the charge.

According to the complaint, the 6.4-hectare project site in Barangay Badiang, San Jose de Buenavista, is classified as agricultural land. The municipal council reportedly denied a 2023 request to reclassify the land for institutional use, and the project was publicly declared shelved by Cadiao in March 2023.

Despite the project’s cancellation, the complainants alleged that the contractor continued work, completing 30 percent of the structure by early 2025. They claimed the provincial government paid the firm a total of P531.2 million through a “mobilization payment” in late 2023 and a “partial progress payment” in May 2025.

Rhodora Cadiao graft case
Antique provincial project
illegal government construction

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph