Former Antique governor, 8 officials face graft charges

The complaint names Cadiao alongside Provincial Accountant Esther Minnie A. Julian, Provincial Treasurer Joyce N. Suriaga and several members of the provincial bids and awards committee. Owners of F. Gurrea Construction Inc. were also included in the charge.

According to the complaint, the 6.4-hectare project site in Barangay Badiang, San Jose de Buenavista, is classified as agricultural land. The municipal council reportedly denied a 2023 request to reclassify the land for institutional use, and the project was publicly declared shelved by Cadiao in March 2023.

Despite the project’s cancellation, the complainants alleged that the contractor continued work, completing 30 percent of the structure by early 2025. They claimed the provincial government paid the firm a total of P531.2 million through a “mobilization payment” in late 2023 and a “partial progress payment” in May 2025.