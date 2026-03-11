Forbes lists 15 Filipino billionaires in 2026 world ranking

From the logistics and ports industry, tycoon Enrique Razon Jr. emerged as the country’s top billionaire with an estimated net worth of $16.5 billion. He is also the lone Filipino billionaire to break into Forbes’ global top 200.

Following Razon is Ramon Ang of San Miguel Corporation, with a net worth of $3.6 billion. Ranking third among the country’s richest is Lucio Tan of LT Group, Inc., whose wealth is estimated at $3.5 billion, followed by Manuel Villar in fourth place with $3.1 billion, largely from his real estate businesses such as Vista Land and Lifescapes.

However, the Sy siblings, heirs of the late 11-time Philippine top billionaire Henry Sy of SM Corporation, collectively occupied ranks five through eight among the country’s wealthiest. Leading the sibling group is Henry Sy Jr., chairman of SM Prime Holdings, with a net worth of $2.5 billion. He is followed by Hans Sy and Herbert Sy, each with $1.8 billion, and Harley Sy with $1.7 billion.

Meanwhile, other siblings Teresita Sy-Coson with $1.6 billion and Elizabeth Sy with $1.5 billion rank 11th and 12th, respectively. They follow Andrew Tan of Alliance Global with $1.7 billion and Lucio Co of Puregold Price Club with $1.6 billion, who hold 9th and 10th place on the list.