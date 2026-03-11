Fare hikes ‘last resort’ if petrol grants are delivered

Mar Valbuena, president of Manibela, told the committee that jeepney drivers are currently losing about half of their daily earnings. He noted that average daily take-home pay has dropped from P800 to P400 following Tuesday’s price hikes.

“A fare increase is our last resort,” Valbuena said. He warned that without government intervention, groups would be forced to petition the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board for a P2 increase in the minimum fare, raising it from P13 to P15.

Orlando Marquez Sr., president of LTOP, echoed the sentiment, agreeing that financial aid is the preferred solution over passing costs to commuters.

Beyond direct subsidies, transport leaders said they are looking for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to suspend excise taxes on petroleum products. On Tuesday, the House Committee on Ways and Means endorsed a bill that would grant the president authority to suspend or reduce these levies.

Such a suspension could reduce pump prices by P6 per liter for diesel and P10 per liter for gasoline.

A Department of Transportation (DoTr) representative told the committee, chaired by Representative Franz Pumaren, that the agency is currently determining subsidy amounts. In previous rollouts, traditional jeepney operators received P5,000, while modernized jeepney owners received P10,000.

The DoTr is coordinating with other agencies to finalize the rollout of the program to both operators and drivers.