Espiritu warns opposition: Alliance with Marcos a ‘Kiss of Death’

Opposition groups planning to align with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. were criticized by labor leader and lawyer Renecio “Luke” Santos Espiritu Jr. on Wednesday, warning that such alliances could undermine their credibility and electoral prospects.
Espiritu, president of Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino and a two-time Senate candidate, said the only political figure who sought an alliance with Marcos was Vice President Sara Duterte, framing her as the apparent alternative in the eyes of the public.
“Now you are in alliance with a thief, right? His father was a salutatorian in stealing, and you are allied with him. Then your message is: Let’s not make Sara Duterte the president. But the Filipino masses will say: You are in alliance with a thief. How can you be the alternative?” Espiritu said in a statement.
Espiritu said an alliance between Marcos and opposition movements such as the so-called “Pink movement” or the Liberal Party would amount to what he called a “kiss of death” for both camps, describing Marcos as a “sinking ship” whose association could damage credibility.
The labor lawyer, who advocates for workers’ rights, climate justice, and social reforms, criticized opportunism among opposition groups, emphasizing the principle of “Never Again” to prevent the return of thieves and dictators to power.
“The problem with other forces is that the message Never Again has turned into ‘Never Against,’” he said.
The remarks of Espiritu come amid continued calls from some sectors for Marcos to address corruption allegations linked to his administration, though there are no credible reports of organized opposition groups, including Leni Robredo’s 2022 supporters known as Kakampinks, calling for his resignation as of March 2026.
On the other hand, economist Solita “Winnie” Monsod, a known Robredo ally, has criticized Marcos for graft scandals tied to flood control projects but opposed his removal, warning it could pave the way for Duterte to assume power.
Espiritu, who ran for Senate in 2022 and 2025, emphasized the long-term importance of safeguarding democratic principles and steering clear of alliances with leaders he considers corrupt, regardless of their anti-corruption rhetoric.