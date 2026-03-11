Espiritu warns opposition: Alliance with Marcos a ‘Kiss of Death’

The labor lawyer, who advocates for workers’ rights, climate justice, and social reforms, criticized opportunism among opposition groups, emphasizing the principle of “Never Again” to prevent the return of thieves and dictators to power.

“The problem with other forces is that the message Never Again has turned into ‘Never Against,’” he said.

The remarks of Espiritu come amid continued calls from some sectors for Marcos to address corruption allegations linked to his administration, though there are no credible reports of organized opposition groups, including Leni Robredo’s 2022 supporters known as Kakampinks, calling for his resignation as of March 2026.

On the other hand, economist Solita “Winnie” Monsod, a known Robredo ally, has criticized Marcos for graft scandals tied to flood control projects but opposed his removal, warning it could pave the way for Duterte to assume power.

Espiritu, who ran for Senate in 2022 and 2025, emphasized the long-term importance of safeguarding democratic principles and steering clear of alliances with leaders he considers corrupt, regardless of their anti-corruption rhetoric.