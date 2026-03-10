Record fuel price hike threatens Phl fishing industry

Local fishermen in Subic said the spike directly threatens their ability to reach offshore fishing grounds. Totoy Rosendo, a local fisherman, said small boats typically consume 60 liters of gasoline for a single expedition to a payao or artificial reef located 30 nautical miles from shore.

Commercial vessels using V8 or V10 diesel engines face even steeper costs, consuming up to 1,000 liters of fuel per trip.

“Fuel is too heavy a burden now, especially with the price increases here,” Rosendo said. “Some gasoline stations raised prices by P13, while diesel went up by almost P25. We are just praying we can avail of the government fuel subsidy.”

Under the Fuel Discount for Farmers and Fisherfolk Program (FDFFP), the Department of Agriculture (DA) has allocated P150 million for 2026, with P75 million specifically earmarked for the fishery sector.