DTI launches funds boosting OFWs, women, exporters

The program offers loans from P30,000 to P20 million, with collateral waived for loans up to P5 million and flexible grace periods of up to 12 months.

From job-seekers to job-creators

It aims to help returning OFWs move from being job seekers to job creators while securing stable livelihoods for their families.

Applications can be submitted through the DTI-SCorp Money App or online, and hands-on assistance is available at over 1,400 Negosyo Centers nationwide.

Alongside this, DTI launched a P3-billion Export Business Expansion Financing program to assist MSMEs that want to increase production, modernize equipment, and enter international markets.