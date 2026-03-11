DTI launches P5B financing for OFWs, MSMEs

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) launched new financing programs designed to support Filipino entrepreneurs, returning overseas workers, and businesses aiming to expand globally on Wednesday, 11 March 2026, at the DTI MSME Hub in Makati City, with government officials and industry leaders in attendance.

Central to the launch is the OFW Negosyo Fund, a P2-billion program that provides financial support to overseas Filipino workers and their families to start or grow businesses in the Philippines. The program offers loans from P30,000 to P20 million, with collateral waived for loans up to P5 million and flexible grace periods of up to 12 months.

It aims to help returning OFWs move from being job seekers to job creators while securing stable livelihoods for their families. Applications can be submitted through the DTI-SCOrP Money App or online, and hands-on assistance is available at more than 1,400 Negosyo Centers nationwide.