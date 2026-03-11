DTI launches P5B financing for OFWs, MSMEs

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) launched new financing programs designed to support Filipino entrepreneurs, returning overseas workers, and businesses aiming to expand globally on Wednesday, 11 March 2026, at the DTI MSME Hub in Makati City, with government officials and industry leaders in attendance.
Central to the launch is the OFW Negosyo Fund, a P2-billion program that provides financial support to overseas Filipino workers and their families to start or grow businesses in the Philippines. The program offers loans from P30,000 to P20 million, with collateral waived for loans up to P5 million and flexible grace periods of up to 12 months.
It aims to help returning OFWs move from being job seekers to job creators while securing stable livelihoods for their families. Applications can be submitted through the DTI-SCOrP Money App or online, and hands-on assistance is available at more than 1,400 Negosyo Centers nationwide.
Alongside this, DTI launched a P3-billion Export Business Expansion Financing program to assist MSMEs that want to increase production, modernize equipment, and enter international markets. Loans of up to P20 million are available, with collateral-free options of up to P3 million and repayment terms of up to five years. The program is intended to boost competitiveness and integrate local businesses into global trade.
The department also awarded P21.6 million in loans to 15 women-led and women-owned businesses through the Women’s Enterprise Fund, providing accessible financing to help these entrepreneurs grow their operations. Together with the OFW and export-focused programs, these initiatives create multiple opportunities for MSMEs to expand and succeed.
These programs arrive amid strong growth in the Philippine export sector, which reached $7.1 billion in January 2026, up 7.9 percent from the previous year. Electronics, minerals, and agro-based products remain key drivers of this growth.
Trade Secretary Cristina A. Roque highlighted the milestone, saying:
“When we see that exports are 15.4 percent and the highest in history, it just goes to show that the products of the Philippines are accepted in the global market. So let’s continue to explore this opportunity given by the Philippine government through the DTI.”
By supporting OFWs, women entrepreneurs, and export-oriented MSMEs, DTI aims to strengthen the domestic economy, generate sustainable livelihoods, and enhance the global competitiveness of Filipino businesses.