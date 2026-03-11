DSWD: Don’t share kids’ data online

“We are encouraging the public to be responsible in disseminating information online. Sharing incorrect information, particularly when it concerns minors under government supervision, may place children at risk and compromise their rehabilitation,” Dumlao said.

Dumlao’s reminder came after a video that tackled an alleged issue regarding one of the children the DSWD rescued was posted online.

Based on the footage, a child named “Ashley,” who was placed under the department’s custody following an operation to shut down a care facility owned by influencer “Bench TV” on 30 January, was once again seen roaming the streets.

The DSWD asserted that the child was still in their facility in Calauan, Laguna, and that any information saying otherwise was fabricated and made with the intent to mislead.

“Kids that are under the custody of the DSWD go through necessary interventions to help them recover from the problems they are facing,” Dumlao noted.