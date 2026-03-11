In wartime, this uncertainty becomes even more pronounced due to shifting loyalties among allies and adversaries, the unpredictability of military engagements, and the psychological effects of conflict. The military and civilians both grapple with the unknown outcome of battles, the safety of loved ones, and the long-term consequences of war.Speaking from New York City, where he is on an official visit, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recognized the challenges posed by uncertainties surrounding the conflict in the Middle East, particularly regarding oil prices and supply dynamics. His emphasis on uncertainty stresses how unpredictable geopolitical events can directly impact the Philippine economy.

Oil price volatility is not determined solely by supply and demand. External factors such as military actions, sanctions, and international relations could also complicate economic projections. When oil prices surge, the ripple effects are felt across various sectors, impacting inflation, consumer purchasing power, and the cost of living.

Even financial institutions, such as JPMorgan, are wrestling with similar uncertainties as they analyze evolving market trends and their impact on global economies and markets, making it difficult for any single element to respond promptly without clear information.

Indeed, the nature of warfare and conflict is inherently unpredictable. As the President rightly said, no one can accurately forecast when the conflict will end or whether the price increases will be a temporary phenomenon or a lasting reality. We hope that policymakers will be better equipped to strategize responses and create contingency plans to alleviate the plight of the people.

The President’s acknowledgment of the “unknowns” shows us the broader challenge in governance. It reminds leaders to be proactive, reactive, and strategic in exploring not only immediate solutions but also the looming questions about the future.

We are dealing with the unknown in the Iran war. The silver lining is that countries reliant on specific sectors may diversify their economies to make them more resilient to future shocks.