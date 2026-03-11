DA hosts national ‘Young Farmers Challenge’

The finalists are divided into three categories — 35 in the Start Up division, 15 in the Upscale category, and 14 representing state and local universities in the Intercollegiate competition.

Winners in the Start-Up category will receive P300,000, while champions in the Upscale and Intercollegiate divisions will each be awarded P500,000 to fund their business expansions.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the program reflects President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s vision of cultivating innovative farmers.

“They are a reflection of the vision... to cultivate a new generation of farmers who hark back to the wisdom of the past as they innovate and reach for a better future,” Laurel said.

Finalists will present their ideas to a panel of judges from the DA, the Department of Trade and Industry, and the Department of Science and Technology. Private sector partners, including Nestlé Philippines, Jollibee Foods Corporation, and the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, will also participate in the evaluation.