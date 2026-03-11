Young agripreneurs head to Iloilo showdown

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the initiative aims to nurture a new generation of agricultural entrepreneurs. “They are a reflection of the vision of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to cultivate a new generation of farmers who hark back to the wisdom of the past as they innovate and reach for a better future,” he said.

Finalists will pitch their ideas before a judging panel composed of representatives from the DA, Department of Trade and Industry, and Department of Science and Technology, along with private sector partners including Unahco, Nestlé Philippines, the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, Mama Sita's, and Jollibee Foods Corporation.

Beyond the competition, the program will host the Young Farmers Challenge Summit and Business Conference on 22 April, where agripreneurs, non-government organizations, and program alumni will share experiences and explore partnerships that can strengthen youth-led agricultural enterprises.

The national winners will be announced during the awarding ceremony on 23 April at the Iloilo Convention Center.

Since it was launched in 2021, the Young Farmers Challenge has reached 4,892 young participants nationwide, encouraging Filipino youth to pursue agriculture not only as a livelihood but also as a field for innovation and enterprise.