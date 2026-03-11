DA fines suppliers P81M for delayed projects

More than 100 contractors and suppliers working with the Department of Agriculture (DA) were penalized in 2025 after delays in delivering farm inputs and completing infrastructure projects disrupted government agricultural programs.

Data compiled by the agency’s regional field offices showed that liquidated damages imposed on erring firms reached about P81 million nationwide. The penalties followed a directive issued on Feb. 18 by Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr., requiring regional offices to report violations tied to supply and construction contracts.