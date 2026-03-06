Cool Smashers target fifth straight win

Games today:

(FilOil EcoOil Centre)

4 p.m. — Nxled vs Creamline

6:30 p.m. — Akari vs Capital1

Streaking Creamline takes on some familiar faces in a showdown with sputtering Nxled as it shoots for a fifth straight win in the 2026 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

It will be a virtual rematch of last year’s finals, with the Cool Smashers bracing for a tough challenge against the rejigged Chameleons, composed of the core of Petro Gazz after it took a leave of absence.

Game time is set at 4 p.m. followed by the Akari-Capital1 battle at 6:30 p.m.

Creamline has won four games in a row after dropping its opening assignment for a solo hold of the third spot behind league-leading Cignal (5-2) and PLDT (5-1).

Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza, Pangs Panaga and Bernadeth Pons lead the Cool Smashers’ charge with setter Jia Morado-De Guzman facing Nxled for the first time.

“Knowing Nxled, it’s a (virtual) champion team with a new name. We just have to be ready,” Cool Smashers head coach Sherwin Meneses said.

Creamline is coming from a 25-14, 17-25, 25-18, 25-23, win over Galeries Tower last Tuesday to solidify its bid of getting a shot in the playoffs for the first two semifinals seats.

“That’s our target (to finish in the top four) with only four games left for us in the elimination. The last four games are very important in our bid but we’ll focus first on Nxled.”

On the other hand, the Chameleons are freefalling after a 3-0 start, losing three straight that pulled them down in fourth to sixth with an even 3-3 slate tied with Capital1 and idle Choco Mucho. Mark Escarlote

Nxled absorbed a 25-27, 26-28, 25-16, 19-25, loss to the Flying Titans four days ago.

Three-time Most Valuable Player Brooke Van Sickle, MJ Phillips, Jonah Sabete, Myla Pablo and young gun Lyann de Guzman need to get their acts together to snap an alarming slump.

Meanwhile, the Chargers look to string a third win in a row.

Akari brought down Cignal in five sets last week behind the heroics of Fifi Sharma, Ced Domingo, Eli Soyud and Ivy Lacsina.

The Solar Spikers are eyeing back-to-back victories following a five-set escape over Farm Fresh more than a week ago.

Top rookie Bella Belen will once again be Capital1’s focal point on offense.