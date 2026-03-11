BuCor denies scabies outbreak at New Bilibid Prison

The bureau issued the clarification after the prisoners’ rights group Kapatid raised concerns about a potential outbreak, citing severe and water shortages at the facility.

Villanueva also addressed allegations that the agency makes it difficult for families to provide medicine to persons deprived of liberty.

She said strict protocols are necessary to prevent contraband from entering the prison system.

Under current rules, all medicines must be surrendered at security control gates and deposited at the prison hospital pharmacy.

Relatives must provide an itemized list of medications labeled with the inmate’s name and a valid doctor’s prescription.

Medical officers and pharmacists must inspect and approve all supplies before they are dispensed, usually in dosages covering at least two days of treatment.

While rights groups continue to warn of deteriorating conditions due to congestion, the bureau assured the public it remains capable of responding to health concerns if they arise.