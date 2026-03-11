BuCor denies scabies outbreak in Bilibid, says last case recorded 2 years ago

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) on Wednesday dismissed claims of a scabies outbreak inside the country’s largest prison facility, saying no such health emergency has been recorded at the New Bilibid Prison or in any operating prison and penal farm nationwide.
CT/Supt. Ma Cecilia Villanueva, acting director for Health and Welfare Services, said the last recorded scabies outbreak occurred two years ago, when the International Committee of the Red Cross partnered with BuCor to conduct an “Alis Galis” treatment campaign for inmates.
The clarification came after the prisoners’ rights group Kapatid raised concerns over a possible outbreak, citing severe overcrowding and water shortages at the national penitentiary.
Villanueva also pushed back against allegations that BuCor was making it difficult for families and advocates to bring medicines to persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).
She said the agency has strict protocols in place to ensure medicines are properly screened and to prevent the entry of contraband into prison facilities.
Under BuCor rules, Villanueva said all medicines must first be surrendered at security control gates before being deposited at the prison hospital pharmacy.
Relatives are required to submit an itemized list of the medications, properly labeled with the PDL’s name, and present a valid doctor’s prescription.
Medical officers and pharmacists also have the authority to inspect and approve the medicines before they are dispensed, typically in dosages covering at least two days of treatment.
BuCor assured the public and families of inmates that the agency remains capable of responding to health concerns inside correctional facilities if they arise, even as rights groups continue to raise alarms over conditions at the overcrowded national penitentiary.