BuCor denies scabies outbreak in Bilibid, says last case recorded 2 years ago

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) on Wednesday dismissed claims of a scabies outbreak inside the country’s largest prison facility, saying no such health emergency has been recorded at the New Bilibid Prison or in any operating prison and penal farm nationwide.

CT/Supt. Ma Cecilia Villanueva, acting director for Health and Welfare Services, said the last recorded scabies outbreak occurred two years ago, when the International Committee of the Red Cross partnered with BuCor to conduct an “Alis Galis” treatment campaign for inmates.