BPI’s VYBE rewards free coffee for users

The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) is sweetening cashless payments with its e-wallet platform VYBE through a new partnership with café chain But First, Coffee. Customers can now get a free 16 oz. Iced Vietnamese Style or Ice Caramel Coffee on a minimum P150 payment via QR Ph using VYBE.

The promo runs until 31 March 2026, and covers dine-in, take-out, and over-the-counter orders at participating stores. Each qualifying transaction also earns users 100 BPI Rewards points. Redemption is simple—show the VYBE transaction confirmation to the cashier, and the free drink can be claimed the same day.