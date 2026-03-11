BPI’s VYBE rewards free coffee for users

The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) is sweetening cashless payments with its e-wallet platform VYBE through a new partnership with café chain But First, Coffee. Customers can now get a free 16 oz. Iced Vietnamese Style or Ice Caramel Coffee on a minimum P150 payment via QR Ph using VYBE.
The promo runs until 31 March 2026, and covers dine-in, take-out, and over-the-counter orders at participating stores. Each qualifying transaction also earns users 100 BPI Rewards points. Redemption is simple—show the VYBE transaction confirmation to the cashier, and the free drink can be claimed the same day.
Frederick Faustino, Head of Digital Partnerships and Ecosystems at BPI, said the partnership blends convenience with value. “We see a strong alignment between VYBE’s promise of a rewarding e-wallet and But First, Coffee’s commitment to providing quality beverages more accessible to everyday consumers,” he said.
The collaboration also featured VYBE Tambayan pop-up events last February at branches in Alabang–Zapote Road, Mall of Asia, and BGC. Customers enjoyed games, exclusive treats, and a chance to experience VYBE perks firsthand.
VYBE Tambayan events with other merchants are expected to continue. Customers can learn more about the promo at BPI’s website or download the VYBE app via Google Play or the App Store.
This partnership highlights how cashless payments are becoming more integrated into everyday consumer experiences while rewarding users for their transactions.