APECO pushes for Eastern Seaboard port, Pacific maritime trade routes

Against this backdrop, Taway said the Pacific trade corridor is becoming more strategically important for global logistics.

To position the Philippines within this evolving maritime landscape, APECO is pushing forward with its flagship infrastructure project, the Casiguran International New Port, a greenfield port development located in Aurora province.

“APECO offers itself as a new gateway, a new trans-Pacific gateway. I would say that even without wars, even without these geopolitical realities or risks, this new gateway that is being offered by APECO is very significant for everyone to consider,” Taway said.

Facing the Pacific Ocean, the proposed port is envisioned to serve as a new maritime gateway that will support manufacturing, logistics, and export activities connecting the Philippines to the broader Asia-Pacific economy and to the rest of the world.

“APECO’s location gives the Philippines a strategic vantage point in the Pacific corridor. By developing a modern port here, we create an additional gateway that strengthens the country’s role in regional and global supply chains,” he said.

“By strengthening infrastructure on the Pacific side of the Philippines, we contribute to a more resilient maritime network and create alternative gateways for global trade,” he added.

The Philippine Eastern Seaboard refers to the country's coastal regions facing the Philippine Sea and the Pacific Ocean. Spanning the entire eastern length of the archipelago, it includes parts of Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Historically less developed than the western seaboard, this region is now a focal point for national security and economic expansion with Aurora province being positioned as a major maritime and logistics hub to provide direct access to Pacific trade routes.