Amnesty applications hit 11,818 nationwide

The National Amnesty Commission under the Office of the President of the Philippines has recorded 11,818 amnesty applications from members of various armed groups across the country.

As of 4 March 2026, 11 p.m., the commission’s Amnesty Application Tally documented 411 submissions from members of the Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa–Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade.

The largest share of applications came from individuals linked to the Communist Party of the Philippines, New People’s Army and National Democratic Front, including their affiliated organizations, with 9,511 submissions.

In Mindanao, 1,258 applications were submitted by members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, while 638 came from members of the Moro National Liberation Front.

Authorities said the application period for MILF, MNLF and RPM-RPA-ABB members has already closed, while submissions from CPP-NPA-NDF members will be accepted until 13 March.

In late February, the commission announced it had already received more than 10,000 applications, marking what officials described as a significant milestone for the nationwide amnesty initiative.

“This milestone demonstrates the public’s trust in the fairness, transparency, and accessibility of the amnesty program. Surpassing our 10,000-applicant target affirms that our outreach efforts and streamlined procedures are effectively reaching those who seek to rebuild their lives,” said Leah C. Tanodra-Armamento, chairperson of the National Amnesty Commission.

Applicants are advised to submit their documents to the Local Amnesty Board (LAB) nearest to their location.

LABs are located in several areas nationwide, including the National Capital Region, Iloilo City, Bacolod City, Cagayan de Oro City, Cotabato City, Davao City, Pagadian City, Isabela City, Pampanga, San Fernando, Baguio City, Albay, Lucena City, Catbalogan City, Tacloban City, Bohol, Koronadal City, Butuan City and Jolo.

Once an application is approved, individuals — referred to as Friends Rescued (FRs) — will receive Safe Conduct Passes from their respective LABs.

The passes allow them to surrender to authorities and avoid prosecution for offenses covered under the amnesty program.