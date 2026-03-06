Job seekers now asking companies: Where are your female leaders?

Job candidates are increasingly asking companies about the number of women in leadership roles as professionals place greater weight on workplace culture, diversity and inclusion when choosing employers.

According to the Grant Thornton Women in Business 2026 report, 97.7 percent of Philippine businesses say they consider gender equality initiatives, while 71.6 percent identify them as a priority.

The report also found that 40.9 percent of businesses have been asked by candidates about gender balance in senior management, a jump of 10.2 percentage points from last year.

The trend suggests jobseekers, particularly senior-level hires, are now conducting their own due diligence before accepting positions, seeking proof that leadership opportunities are equitable.

“We’re seeing candidates focus more on culture aside from numbers,” said Abe Pelayo, People and Culture group director of P&A Grant Thornton.

“They want to know if the workplace is fair, if people are treated consistently, and if opportunities are genuinely open to everyone. For many of them, an unbiased and supportive environment matters just as much as compensation,” Pelayo said.

The study also noted that several female senior hires in Philippine firms over the past six months came from companies with fewer than 50 employees, suggesting that women leaders may be seeking workplaces where leadership opportunities are more visible.

While progress is being made, gaps remain. Women account for 70.4 percent of junior-level roles but only 31 percent of partner-level positions at P&A Grant Thornton.

Across the Philippines, women in senior management increased slightly to 44.5 percent, up 1.5 percentage points from the previous year.

“Leadership diversity directly impacts business resilience and decision-making,” said Romualdo V. Murcia III, chairman and managing partner of P&A Grant Thornton.

“In today’s competitive talent environment, organisations that visibly embed gender equality into their strategy are better positioned to attract and retain high-performing leaders. Commitment must translate into measurable outcomes,” he said.

The report also warned that only 8 percent of companies plan to relax gender equality initiatives, while 33.3 percent intend to introduce new programs aimed at strengthening workplace diversity.

Grant Thornton said companies that visibly promote inclusive leadership will have a stronger advantage in attracting top talent in an increasingly competitive labor market.