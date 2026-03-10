Rep. Tarriela denies harassment complaint filed with Ombudsman

Cardoza was quoted as saying that his complaint was submitted in good faith and was not intended to harass, malign, or prejudice any party. It only seeks a lawful determination of whether probable cause exists.

“Ngayon lang ako nakakita ng nagsampa ng kaso na defensive agad na hindi harassment complaint ang kanyang kaso. Kasi malinaw naman na ang kanyang complaint ay harassment lamang at politically motivated. Sa ngayon ay pinaaaral ko na sa aking mga abogado ang kaso na maaring isampa sa taong ito.”, concluded Tarriela.

The complaint was filed before the Office of the Ombudsman by Cardoza, a resident of the province, who claimed that Tarriela was one of those mentioned by contractor spouses during the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing held on 8 Sept. 2025.

The complainant said the contractors mentioned the name of Tarriela multiple times in publicly reported proceedings as one of the lawmakers who "requested or received commissions in connection with the bidding, award, or implementation of flood control infrastructure projects."

Cardoza, in his complaint, stated: "Based on publicly accessible accounts of the hearing, the contractors asserted that the disputed commissions were characterized as a percentage of the overall contract value and were allegedly imposed to ensure the continuity or unimpeded processing of projects, notwithstanding that the authority to implement such projects lies with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)."