Graft charges filed against Rep. Odie Tarriela

According to the complainant, contractor spouses Curlee and Sarah Discaya allegedly mentioned Tarriela several times during the hearing as among the lawmakers who supposedly requested or received commissions related to the bidding, awarding, or implementation of flood control infrastructure projects.

In his complaint, Cardoza said publicly available accounts of the Senate proceedings indicated that the alleged commissions were described as a percentage of the total contract value.

“Based on publicly accessible accounts of the hearing, the contractors asserted that the disputed commissions were characterized as a percentage of the overall contract value and were allegedly imposed to ensure the continuity or unimpeded processing of projects, notwithstanding that the authority to implement such projects lies with the Department of Public Works and Highways,” the complaint read.

Tarriela has denied the allegations.

Cardoza said he conducted his own research into infrastructure projects in Occidental Mindoro, which he hopes the Ombudsman will review. He identified 33 flood control projects with a total reported value of P3.27 billion.

Of the projects cited, six are located in San Jose, amounting to P270.9 million, while another project in the San Jose market area is worth P193 million. One project involving the Busuanga River in Rizal town is valued at P45 million.

The complaint also listed six projects in Rizal worth P990.09 million, eight projects in Abra de Ilog valued at P812.58 million, and 11 projects in Sablayan totaling P965.99 million.

Cardoza said he had formally requested copies of public documents related to the projects from the DPWH Occidental Mindoro District Office, but his requests were not acted upon.

He added that the lack of accessible documentation has limited independent verification of the projects’ details.

The complainant said the filing was made in good faith and with full respect for the respondent’s constitutional rights and the presumption of innocence.

Cardoza said the complaint was not intended to harass or malign any party but to seek a legal determination from the Ombudsman on whether probable cause exists to pursue charges.