Prized jin grateful for modern facility

Mangin, said the NTC, which is scheduled to be completed before the year ends, would give them all the time to train intensively for the Asian qualifiers of the Los Angeles Summer Games.

“It’s a blessing and an opportunity for us since next year will be the start of the qualifiers for the Olympics so we will have ample time to train in a world-class facility. Not only that, I am very sure the NTC can inspire and attract more students of taekwondo,” added Mangin whose lean frame belies her athleticism and grit.

Grand Master Hong Sung-Chon, regarded as the father of Philippine taekwondo, and Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) secretary general Rocky Samson also noted that practically all taekwondo jins — veterans and rising stars — are now excited with the opportunity to train in a modern facility.

The 1,000-square-meter, 900-seat facility will replace the old bowling center inside the massive Rizal Memorial Sports Complex with taekwondo officials promising to do everything they can to produce future world and Olympic champions.

This came after Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio and PTA president Rafael Alunan signed the memorandum of agreement for the establishment of the training center in the presence of PSC commissioners Bong Coo, Fritz Gaston and Walter Torres, Hong Sung-Chon, Olympian Stephen Fernandez, Samson and other PTA and PSC officials.

The project marks a major milestone for the Philippine taekwondo community having waited long enough for them to realize their “dream house.”

It is also part of the broader effort of the PSC to transform the RMSC into a vibrant hub for sports development and tourism.