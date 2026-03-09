BBM defends U.N. trip amid fuel crisis

“This is the right time to show UN member nations that the Philippines deserves a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council,” Castro said in an interview after the First Couple arrived at their hotel.

The trip comes amid criticism from politicians like Senator Rodante Marcoleta, who questioned the value of a Security Council seat, noting that permanent members — China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US — have veto powers that developing nations do not.

Social media posts have also highlighted the timing of the trip, as local diesel prices climbed by P19 per liter, gasoline by P9, and kerosene by P31 — spurring concerns about inflation affecting commuters and consumers alike.

UN engagements and women’s rights

President Marcos is set to participate in key UN events. On Monday, he is scheduled to speak at the 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women, highlighting the role of women in peace-building and sustainable development.

“It is an opportunity to share the best practices of the Philippines, the challenges we face on women’s rights, and the lessons learned from our journey toward peace. Our achievements in Women, Peace, and Security and the establishment of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao can be shared with the UN and the global community as we vie for a non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council,” Marcos said in his departure speech last Sunday (Manila time).

Following the UN session, he will meet with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, accompanied by select Cabinet members, and attend business engagements to promote investments and strengthen economic partnerships.

Campaigning for a non-permanent seat

The President stressed that his UN trip is centered on campaigning for the Philippines’ non-permanent seat on the Security Council for the 2027–2028 term.

“This candidature is about shared responsibility. It is about ensuring that the voice of the Philippines — and of developing countries — is heard at the highest forum of global peace and security,” Marcos said.

He emphasized the country’s longstanding commitment to multilateralism and international law.

“From our consistent advocacy for the peaceful resolution of disputes, to our support for the rule of law at sea under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, to our active participation in peacekeeping operations across continents, the Philippines has demonstrated that we are a trusted partner, innovative pathfinder, and committed peacemaker that other countries in the United Nations can confidently work with,” the President said.

Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez said the President’s campaign is critical, especially as the country vies to beat Kyrgyzstan for the Security Council seat.

“We need at least 160 votes to make sure that we have a seat. It’s very important for us, especially with the challenges we face in the West Philippine Sea. Having a seat will have a major impact for us, as the UN is an important body and was the one that decided in our favor in the arbitral tribunal,” Romualdez said.

He also highlighted the importance of the President addressing the General Assembly to advocate for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing Middle East conflict, which affects overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“Obviously, because our country is being affected by the prolonged conflict, and secondly, the President needs to look after the welfare of the OFWs affected by the conflict. That’s the major concern for us,” Romualdez said.