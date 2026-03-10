More Power expansion awaits Senate nod

A bill to expand More Electric and Power Corp.’s (MORE Power) franchise beyond Iloilo City has cleared the House of Representatives and now awaits Senate deliberation, bringing the company closer to serving more towns in the province.
House Bill 7647, authored by Iloilo 1st District Rep. Janette Garin, would allow MORE Power to extend electricity distribution to Igbaras, Tubungan, Oton, Tigbauan, Guimbal, Miag-ao and San Joaquin.
First District, Iloilo province
“The respective towns in the First District of Iloilo Province have passed resolutions requesting assistance in passing a measure that would allow them to be covered by MORE Power’s franchise area,” Garin said on Tuesday.
“This would enable residents to benefit from the fast, reliable, and modern electric power distribution services that MORE Power has been known to deliver.”
Overwhelming backing
The bill received overwhelming backing in the House plenary, with 247 lawmakers voting in favor.
House Committee on Legislative Franchises chair Jeffrey Ferrer endorsed the measure after a favorable committee recommendation.
The proposal amends provisions of MORE Power’s existing franchise under Republic Act 11212, which allowed the company to operate primarily in Iloilo City.
MORE Power said it will continue to invest in modernizing infrastructure, including replacing aging lines and upgrading substations and monitoring systems.