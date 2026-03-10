More Power expansion awaits Senate nod

First District, Iloilo province

“The respective towns in the First District of Iloilo Province have passed resolutions requesting assistance in passing a measure that would allow them to be covered by MORE Power’s franchise area,” Garin said on Tuesday.

“This would enable residents to benefit from the fast, reliable, and modern electric power distribution services that MORE Power has been known to deliver.”

Overwhelming backing

The bill received overwhelming backing in the House plenary, with 247 lawmakers voting in favor.

House Committee on Legislative Franchises chair Jeffrey Ferrer endorsed the measure after a favorable committee recommendation.

The proposal amends provisions of MORE Power’s existing franchise under Republic Act 11212, which allowed the company to operate primarily in Iloilo City.

MORE Power said it will continue to invest in modernizing infrastructure, including replacing aging lines and upgrading substations and monitoring systems.