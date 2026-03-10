MORE Power expansion awaits Senate nod

A bill to expand More Electric and Power Corp.’s (MORE Power) franchise beyond Iloilo City has cleared the House of Representatives and now awaits Senate deliberation, bringing the company closer to serving more towns in the province.

House Bill 7647, authored by Iloilo 1st District Rep. Janette Garin, would allow MORE Power to extend electricity distribution to Igbaras, Tubungan, Oton, Tigbauan, Guimbal, Miag-ao, and San Joaquin.