MORE Power expansion bill passes House

If enacted, the bill will allow MORE Power to widen its franchise area to the towns of Igbaras, Tubungan, Oton, Tigbauan, Guimbal, Miag-ao, and San Joaquin. Supporters say the expansion could help improve electricity services and support economic activity in these areas.

The proposal was authored by Iloilo 1st District Rep. Janette Garin, who said local governments in the province’s first district have expressed interest in being included under the company’s service coverage.

“The respective towns in the First District of Iloilo Province have passed resolutions requesting assistance in passing a measure that would allow them to be covered by MORE Power’s franchise area,” she said. “This would enable residents to benefit from the fast, reliable, and modern electric power distribution services that MORE Power has been known to deliver.”

The House Committee on Legislative Franchises, chaired by Rep. Jeffrey Ferrer, earlier endorsed the measure after issuing a favorable recommendation. The bill proposes amendments to Republic Act 11212, which granted MORE Power the authority to operate and maintain an electricity distribution system primarily within Iloilo City.