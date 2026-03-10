Marcos: We will not rejoin ICC

Castro said Marcos has not indicated any shift in policy regarding the country’s relationship with the international tribunal. She would not elaborate, saying her statement reflected the extent of the President’s position.

The Palace comment followed the filing of a House measure by the Makabayan bloc in late February calling for the country to rejoin the Rome Statute — the treaty that established the ICC.

The proposal came amid the ongoing ICC proceedings against former President Rodrigo Duterte who is facing crimes against humanity charges in connection with his bloody war on drugs.