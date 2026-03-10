Marcos Jr. maintains call for peace in war-hit countries

NEW York, USA—President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday reiterated his plea to countries involved in various hostilities to cease it, stating that the Philippines remains a supporter of peace among member states of the United Nations (UN).
“Then and now, we stand ready to do our part to stay the forces of war, to end conflict, to ease suffering. We call for urgent and much-needed action for peace in the Middle East, in Ukraine, in Sudan, the DRC, the Sahel, Yemen, and Myanmar. Their people continue to live in fear and in despair,” said Marcos Jr. during his Special Address at the UN Headquarters here.
The President was firm in saying that all atrocities and hostilities should stop at once, as it affects economies and human lives.
“These tragedies need to stop. Innocents must be protected, and their basic needs immediately provided,” the President added.
Marcos Jr. made the discourse as part of the Philippines campaign as it is gunning to be a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.
It needs two-thirds of the votes of the 193-member nations of the UN for the election set on 3 June.
“We lodged our candidature, mindful that a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council is not a right of any State, but a privilege earned through consistent, dedicated, meaningful and concrete partnership, in the service of the United Nations, and so of humanity,” he said.
“The Philippines stands ready once again, to contribute – to help calm voices of division, provide a voice of balance; to shun ambition, for service and always as a voice for principled peace. And thus, I stand before you to humbly petition for your support for the Philippines in the elections on the 3rd of June 2026,” the President added.