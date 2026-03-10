Marcos Jr. maintains call for peace in war-hit countries

The President was firm in saying that all atrocities and hostilities should stop at once, as it affects economies and human lives.

“These tragedies need to stop. Innocents must be protected, and their basic needs immediately provided,” the President added.

Marcos Jr. made the discourse as part of the Philippines campaign as it is gunning to be a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

It needs two-thirds of the votes of the 193-member nations of the UN for the election set on 3 June.

“We lodged our candidature, mindful that a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council is not a right of any State, but a privilege earned through consistent, dedicated, meaningful and concrete partnership, in the service of the United Nations, and so of humanity,” he said.