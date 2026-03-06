Marcos Jr. to call for Middle East ceasefire during UN visit to New York

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s upcoming visit to New York City in the United States will highlight his call for the cessation of hostilities in the ongoing conflict between US-backed Israel and Iran.
The President will depart for the United States on Sunday, 8 March, for a working visit to attend a special session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and the 70th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women.
“Ang UN ang pinakaangkop na lugar upang manawagan ang ating Pangulo para sa kapayapaan sa Middle East at sa kaligtasan ng mga sibilyan, lalo na ng ating mga kababayan. In fact, in two meetings, the President will offer a voice from our region, from developing countries, and call for restraint, respect for international law, including the UN Charter and humanitarian law, and for all concerned to return to the negotiating table for peace,” Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Angelica Escalona said during a Palace briefing on Friday.
Earlier this week, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) said it supports proposals calling for the cessation of hostilities in the Middle East and urged countries involved in the conflict to respect international law, including the UN Charter.
Escalona said the President will also deliver a speech at the 70th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women, where he will highlight the Philippines’ commitment to promote, advance and protect the rights and well-being of women.
“The President will also speak before the special session of the UNGA in a bid to secure additional support for the Philippines’ candidacy as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2027–2028,” she said.
Escalona, however, said Marcos Jr. will not have the opportunity to hold bilateral talks with other world leaders, including United States President Donald Trump.
The President will be accompanied to New York by First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos; Secretary of Foreign Affairs Maria Theresa Lazaro; Secretary of Migrant Workers Hans Leo Cacdac; Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Carlito Galvez Jr.; and Presidential Communications Office Acting Secretary Dave Gomez, among other officials.