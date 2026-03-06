Marcos Jr. to call for Middle East ceasefire during UN visit to New York

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s upcoming visit to New York City in the United States will highlight his call for the cessation of hostilities in the ongoing conflict between US-backed Israel and Iran.

The President will depart for the United States on Sunday, 8 March, for a working visit to attend a special session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and the 70th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women.

“Ang UN ang pinakaangkop na lugar upang manawagan ang ating Pangulo para sa kapayapaan sa Middle East at sa kaligtasan ng mga sibilyan, lalo na ng ating mga kababayan. In fact, in two meetings, the President will offer a voice from our region, from developing countries, and call for restraint, respect for international law, including the UN Charter and humanitarian law, and for all concerned to return to the negotiating table for peace,” Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Angelica Escalona said during a Palace briefing on Friday.

Earlier this week, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) said it supports proposals calling for the cessation of hostilities in the Middle East and urged countries involved in the conflict to respect international law, including the UN Charter.