Lawmakers question oil firms over pump price hikes amid Middle East tensions

Speaker Faustino “Bojie” G. Dy III and House Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” A. Marcos of Ilocos Norte on Monday filed House Bill (HB) No. 8292, which seeks to authorize the President to suspend or reduce excise taxes on petroleum products during national or global economic emergencies.

The proposed measure seeks to amend the National Internal Revenue Code to give the President authority, upon the recommendation of the Secretary of Finance and in coordination with the Secretary of Energy, to temporarily suspend or reduce excise taxes on fuel when extraordinary conditions drive global oil prices higher.

Marikina Rep. Miro Quimbo, chair of the panel, said the situation highlights how the country’s deregulated oil industry operates, where companies base pump prices on international benchmarks rather than on the cost of their existing inventories — an arrangement he said may need to be revisited in light of the current crisis.

“It’s an entirely deregulated industry,” Quimbo said, explaining that oil firms follow movements in the Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS), a regional pricing benchmark used across Asia, allowing them to raise prices even if their current stocks were purchased at lower prices.

He noted that under the deregulated system, companies can sell fuel at higher market prices once global benchmarks rise, even if their supply was acquired earlier at cheaper costs.

“Walang limits eh. Walang nagre-regulate sa kanilang income because it’s a free market,” Quimbo lamented.