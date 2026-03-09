Speaker Dy, Sandro, file bill authorizing PBBM to suspend fuel excise taxes during crises

The measure allows the President, currently Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to act when public interest requires a suspension or reduction of excise taxes on petroleum products.

“The measure comes amid renewed volatility in global oil markets due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which threaten to disrupt supply and push fuel prices higher,” Marcos said.

Dy and Marcos noted that the Philippine economy remains highly vulnerable to global petroleum market fluctuations. Tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran raise fears of supply disruptions and surging crude prices.

Because the Philippines imports nearly 90 percent of its petroleum from the Middle East, geopolitical tensions in the region can quickly drive up domestic fuel prices, fueling inflation and eroding consumers’ purchasing power, they added.

Under the bill, the President may suspend or reduce excise taxes on fuel if the average Dubai crude oil price reaches at least $80 per barrel for three consecutive months, or if a national emergency or calamity causes extraordinary increases in domestic pump prices.

Any suspension may apply to specific petroleum products and will last up to six months, subject to extension by Congress but not exceeding one year in total. The President would also be required to submit a report to Congress within 15 days of issuing the suspension order, and monthly thereafter, detailing its basis, the estimated foregone revenues, and the expected impact on fuel prices and inflation.

The two House leaders emphasized that rising fuel costs hit vulnerable sectors the hardest.