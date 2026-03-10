House OKs National Food Security Day measure

The measure is anchored on a policy statement that commits the State to ensure food security, promote sustainable agriculture, and eradicate hunger, consistent with the Constitution and international commitments, while recognizing every individual’s right to adequate, safe, and nutritious food and affirming the State’s commitment to eliminate hunger and malnutrition.

It designates the Department of Agriculture as the lead agency for the annual observance, working in coordination with the Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education, Department of the Interior and Local Government, National Nutrition Council, and other relevant agencies so the activities extend to schools, local communities, and stakeholders across the food system.

The measure also directs the DA to design activities, programs, and information campaigns that highlight food security and self-sufficiency, the promotion of sustainable agricultural practices, the reduction of food waste, nutrition awareness, and the role of farmers, fisherfolk, and other food system stakeholders, placing the people who produce and move food at the center of the conversation.

The bill further requires the DA, in coordination with concerned agencies, to issue the implementing rules and regulations within 60 days from effectivity, ensuring that the yearly observance is backed by a clear plan and a working coordination mechanism rather than symbolic messaging alone.

Marcos also credited the House’s steady legislative pace, saying it reflects disciplined work in committees and in plenary under Speaker Dy.

“Under Speaker Dy’s leadership, the House has been productive in moving bills that speak to daily life, and we intend to keep delivering measures that strengthen food systems and protect Filipino families,” Marcos said.