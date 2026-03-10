House approves bill requiring donation of surplus food

“Under Speaker Dy’s leadership, the House has kept a firm pace in passing reforms that speak to everyday realities, and this bill shows how smart policy can reduce waste, protect the environment and help put food on more tables,” he said.

The measure was introduced by several lawmakers, including Reps. Jesus “Bong” Suntay, Marlyn Primicias-Agabas, Brian Poe, Janice Degamo, Raymond Adrian Salceda, Rufus Rodriguez, Maximo Rodriguez Jr., Agatha Paula Aguilar Cruz, Audrey Kay Zubiri, Salvador Pleyto, Jose Manuel “JM” Lagdameo, Timothy Joseph Cayton, Ciriaco Gato Jr., Rebecca Maria Alcantara Ynares, Jennifer “Karen” Lagbas, Lani Mercado-Revilla, Eulogio “Leo” Rodriguez, Arlyn Ayon, Robert Nazal and Sarah Jane Elago.

Under the proposed law, establishments covered by the measure must donate edible surplus food to accredited food banks instead of discarding it.

The measure also requires businesses to adopt food waste prevention practices and encourages the recycling of inedible food waste into products such as compost, fertilizer or energy.

The bill covers food manufacturers, restaurants, cafes, diners, fast-food chains, hotels, supermarkets with at least 500 square meters of selling space, culinary schools with at least 50 students and similar establishments as may be identified in implementing rules.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development, in coordination with local government units, will determine the criteria for identifying food-insecure individuals and groups who will benefit from the donated food.