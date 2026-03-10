FEU expands with Bataan school purchase

The transaction involves two components. FEU will acquire 76.92 percent of the land where the school stands for P50 million and subscribe to 39,500 shares valued at P106 million.

Once the land is transferred to the company in exchange for additional shares, FEU’s ownership in BPEII will rise to 60.34 percent, effectively placing the institution under its control. The agreement is still subject to the completion of certain closing conditions, the university said in a disclosure.

The planned investment adds another institution to the expanding network of the Montinola family-led education group, which has been growing its footprint as enrollment recovers.