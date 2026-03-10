Dizon inspects drainage, road rehab works near PNR Valenzuela

(March 10 2026) Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon, together with Valenzuela City Mayor Wes Gatchalian, inspected the ongoing drainage and road rehabilitation works near PNR depot in Valenzuela station, Valenzuela City on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. The project aims to mitigate flooding in the area, which worsened following construction activities for the Department of Transportation’s North-South Commuter Railway that disrupted existing drainage systems. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











