Deepfakes meet their match

The technology is intended to address a growing weakness in many enterprise cybersecurity systems, which traditionally verify credentials, devices or sessions but not the person behind them.

According to iProov, this gap has become a key entry point for cybercriminals using artificial intelligence tools such as deepfakes and synthetic identities.

“Whether it’s a deepfake, a stolen credential, or a convincing social engineering call, the common thread in modern identity attacks is deception,” said Andrew Bud, founder and chief executive officer of iProov.

“By verifying genuine human presence at critical moments, organizations can keep legitimate business moving quickly and confidently while stopping both AI-driven impersonation and traditional identity attacks,” Bud added.

Recent cybersecurity incidents have highlighted the growing risk posed by identity-based attacks.

The US Department of Justice reported in 2024 that operatives from sanctioned nations infiltrated more than 300 companies using deepfake technology during remote job interviews. In another case, engineering firm Arup reportedly lost $25 million through a fraudulent transfer linked to a deepfake video call.

Meanwhile, the Cyber Monitoring Centre said a social engineering attack targeting an IT help desk triggered one of the costliest cyber incidents in the United Kingdom, with estimated losses of £1.9 billion affecting Jaguar Land Rover and more than 5,000 organizations.

A separate Gartner survey in 2025 found that 62 percent of organizations experienced a deepfake-related attack within the past year.

The new iProov platform is designed to strengthen identity verification across the full workforce lifecycle.

The system can verify human presence during remote hiring and onboarding to prevent deepfake candidates, secure access to shared devices without passwords, confirm identity before high-risk actions or approvals, and restore access during account recovery without relying on help desk support.

The platform works alongside identity and access management systems, identity governance platforms and privileged access management tools to provide additional verification during sensitive digital transactions.

Unlike traditional security methods that rely on passwords or devices, biometric verification uses physical characteristics that cannot be easily stolen, shared or replicated.

iProov said the system is aligned with major cybersecurity and identity verification standards, including NIST SP 800-63-4, FIDO face verification standards, ISO 30107-3 presentation attack detection and CEN 18099 identity assurance frameworks.

The company said the platform is designed to support organizations adopting Zero Trust security architectures as identity attacks continue to evolve with artificial intelligence.