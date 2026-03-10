Boracay targets Muslim travelers with historic Eid al-Fitr event

Boracay Mayor Frolibar Bautista said the initiative reflects the island’s vision of welcoming diverse cultures and faiths with mutual respect.

“In times when many parts of the world are facing conflict, moments like this remind us that dialogue, respect, and friendship remain powerful forces for peace,” Bautista said.

The festivities at Boracay Newcoast will feature cultural performances, family activities, and dedicated spaces for prayer. A festival dinner will be curated by Tahir Malikol, a renowned Filipino Halal chef, featuring traditional dishes associated with the end of Ramadan.

The move highlights the island’s growing infrastructure for Muslim-friendly tourism. Within the Newcoast township, the SavoyHotel Boracay and Belmont Hotel Boracay have been recognized as Muslim-Friendly Accommodation Establishments (MFAE) and feature certified Halal kitchens.

The area is also home to Marhaba Beach, the country’s only dedicated Muslim-friendly beach space. The township’s newest property, Chancellor Hotel Boracay, is currently seeking similar MFAE accreditation.

Sonny Alvaro, cluster general manager of Megaworld Hotels & Resorts in Boracay, said such initiatives demonstrate how travel can nurture cultural understanding.

“When destinations create spaces where traditions are respected and communities feel welcome, tourism becomes more than a journey—it becomes an opportunity to celebrate humanity’s shared values,” Alvaro said.

Participating hotels are offering stay packages for the 21 March event, which include overnight accommodations and access to the festival dinner.