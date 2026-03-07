BOC seizes P235-M undeclared cigarettes

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) intercepted a shipment of undeclared cigarettes during an operation at the Port of Batangas.

Authorities confiscated 637 cases of cigarettes with an estimated market value of about P235 million.

The operation stemmed from intelligence information received by the BoC Intelligence Group regarding a shipment from the United Arab Emirates reportedly containing MAC SS brand cigarettes. The report indicated that the vessel MV Ever Cast, bound for Batangas, was allegedly carrying a container loaded with the cigarettes.

Acting on the report, the BoC–Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service coordinated with the Port of Batangas and initiated monitoring and verification procedures.

Initial checks showed that the container was not listed in the Bill of Lading, Inward Foreign Manifest, or Discharge List, prompting authorities to request a non-intrusive inspection and further examination of containers on board the vessel.

After continuous monitoring across several vessel arrivals, the container was eventually confirmed to be on board the MV Ever Cast when it arrived on 14 February 2026. Prior to its discharge, the BOC–Port of Batangas issued a Pre-Lodgement Control Order to ensure the shipment would undergo strict inspection.

On 5 March, authorities conducted a 100 percent physical examination of the container. Upon opening it, officers discovered cigarettes bearing the MAC brand that were not covered by proper importation documents.

Further verification revealed that the consignee was not authorized to import cigarettes, indicating a possible attempt to illegally bring regulated tobacco products into the country.

The shipment is now under investigation for possible violations of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, including Section 1400 (Misdeclaration, Misclassification, and Undervaluation in Goods Declaration) and Section 117 (Regulated Importation and Exportation) in relation to Section 1113 (Property Subject to Forfeiture).