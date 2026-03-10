BOC turns over auction money to Treasury

Bureau of Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno turns over the P102.4 million proceeds from the auction of luxury cars seized from jailed contractors Sarah and Curlee Discaya to the Bureau of the Treasury during a ceremony in Port Area, Manila, on Tuesday, 10 March 2026.​ So far, nine of 13 Discaya-owned cars have been sold, with the remaining 4 estimated at over P16 million. JohnCarloMagallon

Bureau of Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno turns over the P102.4 million proceeds from the auction of luxury cars seized from jailed contractors Sarah and Curlee Discaya to the Bureau of the Treasury during a ceremony in Port Area, Manila, on Tuesday, 10 March 2026.​ So far, nine of 13 Discaya-owned cars have been sold, with the remaining 4 estimated at over P16 million. JohnCarloMagallon

Bureau of Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno turns over the P102.4 million proceeds from the auction of luxury cars seized from jailed contractors Sarah and Curlee Discaya to the Bureau of the Treasury during a ceremony in Port Area, Manila, on Tuesday, 10 March 2026.​ So far, nine of 13 Discaya-owned cars have been sold, with the remaining 4 estimated at over P16 million. JohnCarloMagallon

Bureau of Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno turns over the P102.4 million proceeds from the auction of luxury cars seized from jailed contractors Sarah and Curlee Discaya to the Bureau of the Treasury during a ceremony in Port Area, Manila, on Tuesday, 10 March 2026.​ So far, nine of 13 Discaya-owned cars have been sold, with the remaining 4 estimated at over P16 million. JohnCarloMagallon

Bureau of Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno turns over the P102.4 million proceeds from the auction of luxury cars seized from jailed contractors Sarah and Curlee Discaya to the Bureau of the Treasury during a ceremony in Port Area, Manila, on Tuesday, 10 March 2026.​ So far, nine of 13 Discaya-owned cars have been sold, with the remaining 4 estimated at over P16 million. John Carlo Magallon

John Carlo Magallon

John Carlo Magallon

John Carlo Magallon