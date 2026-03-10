Bea Alonzo, Vincent Co marriage banns announced in Manila church

“I think it’s very obvious that we are together,” she said in an interview with GMA Integrated News.

Despite confirming the relationship, the actress explained why she prefers to keep details of her personal life out of the public eye.

“We understand the curiosity, but I think… I don’t want to say people ruin beautiful things, but I think the most beautiful things are the ones kept private,” she remarked.

Choosing privacy over publicity

Speculation about the couple’s engagement surfaced in September 2025, but Alonzo declined to confirm or deny the rumors at the time.

“Alam mo, inuunahan ng mga tao ang lahat ng pangyayari sa buhay ko. I have nothing to clarify, and I want to keep things private. There’s nothing to say, actually. I’m very happy,” she said in an interview with the television newscast 24 Oras.

The actress also made it clear that fans should not expect a dramatic public reveal regarding her love life.

“Huwag na kayo maghintay kasi wala namang grand reveal. I want to focus on my personal life being private right now. Parang feeling ko, ang dami kong natutunan sa pinagdaanan ko sa buhay and I want to keep my personal stuff really private this time,” she said.