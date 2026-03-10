Bea Alonzo, Vincent Co marriage banns announced in Manila church

A quiet but meaningful church tradition has sparked excitement among fans after the marriage banns of actress Bea Alonzo and businessman Ferdinand Vincent Pe Co were publicly announced.
The banns were read at St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Manila on 8 March during a livestreamed church service, signaling that the couple may be preparing to tie the knot.
In the announcement, Co was listed under his full name, Ferdinand Vincent Pe Co, while the actress appeared under her legal name, Phylbert Angelli Escalante Ranollo.
In Catholic tradition, marriage banns serve as a public declaration of an upcoming wedding. The announcement allows members of the community to raise any potential canonical or legal concerns before the ceremony takes place.
The development comes months after Alonzo confirmed her relationship with Co in 2025, although she emphasized her desire to keep their romance largely private.
“I think it’s very obvious that we are together,” she said in an interview with GMA Integrated News.
Despite confirming the relationship, the actress explained why she prefers to keep details of her personal life out of the public eye.
“We understand the curiosity, but I think… I don’t want to say people ruin beautiful things, but I think the most beautiful things are the ones kept private,” she remarked.
Speculation about the couple’s engagement surfaced in September 2025, but Alonzo declined to confirm or deny the rumors at the time.
“Alam mo, inuunahan ng mga tao ang lahat ng pangyayari sa buhay ko. I have nothing to clarify, and I want to keep things private. There’s nothing to say, actually. I’m very happy,” she said in an interview with the television newscast 24 Oras.
The actress also made it clear that fans should not expect a dramatic public reveal regarding her love life.
“Huwag na kayo maghintay kasi wala namang grand reveal. I want to focus on my personal life being private right now. Parang feeling ko, ang dami kong natutunan sa pinagdaanan ko sa buhay and I want to keep my personal stuff really private this time,” she said.