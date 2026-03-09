Bea Alonzo prepares for marriage to Vincent Co

Cue the wedding bells.
It’s officially a “here comes the bride, all dressed in white” moment for actress Bea Alonzo following the publication of her marriage banns with Puregold Price Club President and Director Ferdinand Vincent Co.
The announcement surfaced through a 8 March livestream from Manila’s Saint Peter the Apostle Parish, where the banns were publicly read. Listed in the notice were the couple’s full names: “Ferdinand Vincent Pe Co – Groom” and “Phylbert Angelli Escalante Ranollo – Bride,” the latter being Alonzo’s real name.
For those unfamiliar with the tradition, marriage banns are formal public notices announcing a couple’s intention to wed. In the Catholic Church, they are typically posted or read in the respective parishes of both the bride and groom for three consecutive Sundays. The practice allows the community to raise any canonical impediments to the marriage, if any exist. Couples usually file the banns several months before the wedding ceremony.
While the announcement does not disclose the wedding date, the posting of the banns signals that the couple is already preparing for the sacrament.
Alonzo, one of the Philippines’ most recognizable actresses, has kept much of her relationship with Co relatively private since confirming their romance. Co, for his part, is a prominent figure in the country’s retail industry as an executive of Puregold Price Club.
Now, with the banns officially out in the open, the next chapter appears to be just around the corner.
So what more can one say to the couple at this point but the classic Filipino well-wish, "Mabuhay ang bagong kasal!"