Bea Alonzo prepares for marriage to Vincent Co

Cue the wedding bells.

It’s officially a “here comes the bride, all dressed in white” moment for actress Bea Alonzo following the publication of her marriage banns with Puregold Price Club President and Director Ferdinand Vincent Co.

The announcement surfaced through a 8 March livestream from Manila’s Saint Peter the Apostle Parish, where the banns were publicly read. Listed in the notice were the couple’s full names: “Ferdinand Vincent Pe Co – Groom” and “Phylbert Angelli Escalante Ranollo – Bride,” the latter being Alonzo’s real name.