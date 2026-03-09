Wong dominates as fierce battles highlight PPS Digos

Given the chance to shine, Francine Wong seized the moment, capturing two girls’ singles titles in the MJFC Digos City National Junior Tennis Championships at the Digos City Tennis Club in Davao del Sur last Sunday.
The 14-year-old Wong turned back Sultan Kudarat’s Justine Gumbao, 6-4, 6-1, to rule her age division, then halted hometown bet Dyan Placa's giant-killing run with a determined 6-3, 6-4 victory in the 16U finals of the Group 2 tournament sanctioned by the Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) and presented by Dunlop.
Placa had electrified the home crowd with a string of upsets. The unseeded Digos standout stunned top seed Gumbao, 6-4, 6-2, in the quarterfinals before overpowering Lucia Calingasan, 6-2, 6-1, to arrange a title clash with Wong.
But the rising star from Cagayan de Oro came into the finals brimming with confidence after dispatching Clare Lara, 6-0, 6-4, and Princess Obaniana, 6-3, 6-1, in earlier rounds.
Banking on her steady baseline game and composure under pressure, Wong outlasted Placa to emerge as the only double-gold winner in the fourth leg of the five-stage Mindanao swing of the country’s longest-running talent search sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop.
The series concludes in Tagum City beginning Thursday.
Meanwhile, Aika Salahuddin gave the home crowd another reason to cheer as she defeated Obaniana, 6-2, 6-3, to claim the girls’ 18U crown, while Cagayan de Oro’s Kyrie Ugayscored a 1-0(ret.) win over top seed Daneea Sinsuat to secure the 12U diadem in the tournament held in honor of Digos City Mayor Josef Cagas and sanctioned by Universal Tennis Ranking.
Action in the boys’ side proved just as intense, highlighted by several tightly contested matches decided by tiebreakers —underscoring the level playing field and rising competitiveness of the junior circuit.
Local ace Stephen Fuertes outdueled top seed Krelz Gecosala, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(6), in a grueling championship match to capture the boys’ 18U title.
Cotabato’s Julius Otoc likewise toppled Gecosala, 6-4, 7-6(3), to claim the 16-and-under crown and share Most Valuable Player honors with Wong.
Cotabato’s Kresthan Belacas sustained his strong form, routing Rafael Pascua, 6-3, 6-1, to bag the boys’ 14U trophy, while Davao de Oro’s Francis Dimzon defeated Joaquin Dacyon, 6-2, 6-4, to take the 12U title.
Doubles play also produced thrilling finishes.
Fuertes later teamed up with Sheldrick Evangelista to edge Thomas Calingasan and Gecosala, 8-7(3), in another tight contest to win the boys’ 18U title.
In the girls’ division, Calingasan and Obaniana rallied past top seeds Camille Clar and Keena Villarais, 8-5, to claim the crown.
Francis Florida and Pascual dominated Dacyon and Andrei Domasing, 8-2, for the boys’ 14U plum, while Calingasan captured her second doubles trophy by partnering with Sinsuat to nip Wong and Ugay, 8-7(4) – another match decided in a tiebreaker.