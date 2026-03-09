Wong dominates as fierce battles highlight PPS Digos

Given the chance to shine, Francine Wong seized the moment, capturing two girls’ singles titles in the MJFC Digos City National Junior Tennis Championships at the Digos City Tennis Club in Davao del Sur last Sunday.

The 14-year-old Wong turned back Sultan Kudarat’s Justine Gumbao, 6-4, 6-1, to rule her age division, then halted hometown bet Dyan Placa's giant-killing run with a determined 6-3, 6-4 victory in the 16U finals of the Group 2 tournament sanctioned by the Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) and presented by Dunlop.

Placa had electrified the home crowd with a string of upsets. The unseeded Digos standout stunned top seed Gumbao, 6-4, 6-2, in the quarterfinals before overpowering Lucia Calingasan, 6-2, 6-1, to arrange a title clash with Wong.