Globasa roars back; Dagoon dominates anew

Shaun Globasa mounted a stirring comeback from an abbreviated stint the previous week, dethroning top seed and doubles partner Krelz Gecosala, 7-5, 6-3, to seize the boys’ 18U crown in the Mayor Oscar Valdevieso National Junior Tennis Championships at the Matalam Municipal and Cotelco courts in Cotabato Sunday.

Ranked No. 2, Globasa rebounded emphatically after withdrawing in the second round of the PPS-PEPP Mindanao circuit’s Isulan leg in Sultan Kudarat. Determined to atone, the Midsayap standout rediscovered peak form, turning back Julius Otoc, 6-4, 6-3, in the quarterfinals, edging Aljaven Lumambas, 7-6(1), 6-1, in the semifinals, then halting Gecosala’s title run in a gripping clash between two rising Cotabato stars in the premier Group 2 division.

Gecosala earlier ground out a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory over Otoc to secure the 16-and-U title, sustaining his dominance of the age group after ruling the Gen. Santos and Isulan legs of the nationwide talent search backed by the Palawan Pawnshop junior tennis program headed by president/CEO Bobby Castro.

But his bid for a double crown was foiled by a resolute Globasa in the centerpiece finale.

While Globasa surged, Jan Cadee Dagoon continued to reign supreme on the girls’ side, fashioning another two-title sweep to cement her growing stature in the circuit.

The Olongapo City ace once again asserted mastery over Justine Gumbao of Sultan Kudarat with a commanding 6-1, 6-1 victory in the 16U finals, then outclassed Kirsten Gorre, 7-5, 6-1, to bag the 18U championship and add another Most Valuable Player (MVP) trophy to her expanding collection.

With a third straight double-title romp, Dagoon positioned herself for a possible sweep of the five Mindanao legs, with the fourth stop set in Digos City before the circuit wraps up in Tagum City.

In other results, Mlang’s Kresthan Belacas also repeated in the boys’ 14U class with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Joaquin Dacyon, while Gumbao captured the girls’ 14U crown with a 7-5, 6-2 decision over Chandra Felecio.

Yuan Torrente of Olongapo reasserted his dominance in the boys’ 12-and-U division, blanking Dacyon, 6-0, 6-0, to share MVP honors with Gecosala. Unranked Jaynelle Castro of Olongapo stunned No. 2 Aleushia Maurin, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2, in the semifinals before crushing Len Falconitin, 6-1, 6-0, to clinch the girls’ 12-and-U plum in the tournament.