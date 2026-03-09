‘Why is she silent?’: De Lima questions Duterte amid growing controversies

“I am concerned about the continued normalization of misogynistic language among leaders,” de Lima said.

“Why is the vice president silent? Is it because staying quiet benefits her politically or personally?” she added.

De Lima argued that treating such comments as harmless humor has long-term consequences.

“Misogyny corrodes institutions and leadership. It cannot be dismissed as a joke, especially when it comes from elected officials,” she said.

Her remarks came from a series of incidents that sparked public backlash, including lewd comments made by lawmakers during House inquiries—remarks that were later scrubbed from official records after criticism from women’s groups and actress Anne Curtis.

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) previously emphasized Duterte's support for women during National Women's Day, but has avoided addressing specific incidents involving sexism within the government.

Duterte has not stated in response to De Lima’s remarks made during the House hearings