VP Sara queries selective silence

Vice President Sara Duterte questioned the silence of civil society groups over the claims of former soldiers that they delivered suitcases of cash to top government officials, including President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., on instructions of former Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co.

In a statement, Duterte called out their “deafening silence” on the issue, stressing that anger over corruption should not be “selective.”

Duterte lambasted the administration for failing to investigate the allegations.

Duterte said investigations into alleged corruption should not be selective or limited to a few.

The House Committee on Justice formally served a notice on Thursday morning directing Vice President Sara Z. Duterte to respond to two verified impeachment complaints that the panel had earlier found sufficient in form and substance.

In a “Notice to Respondent” dated 4 March 2026 addressed to the Office of the Vice President at Cybergate Plaza in Mandaluyong City, the committee ordered Duterte to submit her verified answer within a fixed period under the House rules on impeachment proceedings.

The notice read, “Accordingly, you are hereby directed to file your Verified Answer to the above-mentioned complaints within a NON-EXTENDIBLE period of ten (10) calendar days from receipt of this Notice, and to serve a copy of your Verified Answer upon the complainants within the same period as required under Sec. 6 of the Rules.”

House Committee on Justice chairperson Atty. Gerville “Jinky Bitrics” R. Luistro of Batangas signed the document.

The notice cited the panel’s earlier determination that the impeachment complaints were sufficient in form and substance pursuant to Sections 4 and 5 of` Rule III of the Rules of Procedure in Impeachment Proceedings of the House of Representatives.