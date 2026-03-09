De Lima hits VP Sara’s ‘silence’ amid sexist remarks vs women

“Sa gitna ito ng lantaran at tahasang pambabastos sa kababaihan. In the particular cases of Congressman [Bong] Suntay and Atty. [Ferdinand] Topacio, we also know that their remarks were uttered in light of the impeachment complaint against the Vice President herself,” De Lima said.

“Yan siguro ang paraan nila ng pagdepensa kay VP Sara. Gets po natin ‘yan, kahit bastos sila. Ang hindi natin gets ay kung bakit si VP Sara ay naaatim na manahimik kahit inaalipusta na ang mga babaeng gaya niya,” she added.

De Lima said the Vice President’s silence carries political and symbolic implications that could influence how public officials respond to issues involving women’s dignity, sovereignty, and the rule of law.

“We are told that sometimes action speaks louder than words. This is true. But oftentimes, inaction — or silence — can be the loudest speaker,” De Lima said.

She warned that silence from leaders could normalize disrespect, injustice, and disregard for the law.

“Na tamang manahimik kahit niyuyurakan na ang dignidad ng tao. Na tamang magsawalang-kibo kahit inaagaw na ang ating teritoryo at inaalipusta na ang sariling kababayan,” she said.

De Lima also cited laws protecting women, including the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women, the Magna Carta of Women, and the Safe Spaces Act, saying sexist remarks from public figures undermine existing legal protections.

She also questioned Duterte’s silence following remarks made by her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, during a rally in Davao.

“Gaya rin kaya ito ng pananahimik ni VP Sara sa malinaw na inciting to sedition na ginawa ng kanyang ama sa isang rally sa Davao na hinikayat na mag-alsa ang militar?” De Lima said.

She also compared the Vice President’s silence on the issue with what she described as her lack of response to other national concerns, including tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

“Katulad din ba ito ng pananahimik ni VP Sara sa pananakop ng China sa ilang bahagi ng West Philippine Sea?” she said.