Somebody forgot he’s President

Seeking emergency powers will require a process in Congress that, even if granted, may be too late for the economy and the 10 million Filipinos working overseas.

The critical situation, if not addressed immediately, may push many of our countrymen here and overseas into a desperate situation that cannot be addressed by a speech at the United Nations General Assembly on sharing best practices on gender equality.

If there is a crisis that will test President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s capabilities, this is it.

Several budget years have shown that the administration has the resourcefulness to sweep the budget for doles to command patronage, a skill that can be applied in the current crisis situation.

An emergency power will need a law, and the power will be applied on revising the tariff or the excise tax once certain conditions are met.